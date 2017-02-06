Malakoff ISD had a campus-wide closure Monday, after an influx of students and teachers called in sick last week. Superintendent Ron Perry announced the closure on Friday.

This is the second district in Henderson Co. to close this year due to influenza-like symptoms, according to Terrence Ates, a spokesperson for NET Health.

Looking at ETMC Athens numbers, flu cases are up in the area. During the first week of the year, there were 5 positive cases. Just last week, the numbers jumped to 30. In total, 66 people tested positive out of 433 tested this year.

"It's been pretty bad,” said Kristy Jones, an employee at a Malakoff gas station.

She said she’s not surprised the entire district is shut down.

"Most everybody that's coming in is buying cough drops and cold medicine,” she said. “We even have an employee out sick with the flu right now."

Malakoff ISD Superintendent Randal Perry sent a release out Friday, notifying students and parents of the closure.

"Malakoff ISD will be closed on Monday, February 6th due to an excessive number of students and staff in the district who have been absent due to illness. School will resume Tuesday, February 7th."

Just last month, Eustace ISD closed for similar reasons, according to a press release sent out from Eustace ISD Superintendent Coy Holcombe.

"For various reasons, we are going to have an unscheduled holiday tomorrow...one of the reasons is that we are experiencing a higher than normal absentee rate due to illness."

Neither districts specified what kind of illness.

Ates confirmed both closures were due to influenza-like symptoms.

