Photo Courtesy Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY - Marvin Durrell Sanders, a 37-year-old man, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Christmas day on a murder charge.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Sanders' bond is set at $1,000,000.

Limited information is available at this time, refresh for updates.

© 2017 KYTX-TV