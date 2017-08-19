Man barricades himself in vehicle on I-20, causing road closures

LONGVIEW - Update: According to Longview Police, the barricade has ended. The Texas Rangers will be conducing the investigation into the incident. East bound I-20 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. West bound lanes are expected to reopen.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-20 from highway 450 in Hallsville to highway 281 in Longview are shut down after a man has barricaded himself inside of his SUV.

Meterologist Brian Fowler, from KTBS in Shreveport is on the scene and was informed that OnStar shut down the man's vehicle around mile marker 602.

Before it was shut down, the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour down I-20.

Multiple shots have been fired in a standoff with police, however it has not been determined whether those shots were fired by police or from the man in the vehicle.

According to the Longview PIO, there multiple crews are on the scene, with Harrison County DPS among the first to respond.

