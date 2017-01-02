Man charged for shooting Calvert Police Officer

CALVERT, Texas -- Petrick Lashane Jones is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer for allegedly shooting a Calvert patrol officer early Sunday morning.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Officer S. Magnes was providing a courtesy transport to a home Hammond, north of Calvert on Highway 6.

Around 2:36am, the officer pulled up to the home, got out of his marked patrol car and was shot in the back. His bullet proof vest kept him from serious injury. His passenger was not hurt.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and located the suspect, Petrick Jones. Jones was booked in the Robertston County Jail where he's being held on $500 thousand bond.

