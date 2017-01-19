Ka Paw Htoo

Center Police Department received a call in reference to an unresponsive male on the sidewalk of 735 Shelbyville St in Center.

Officers arrived at 3:33 a.m. and found the subject deceased due to several stab wounds.

A short time later officers were dispatched to a second victim located at 1111 Shelbyville St.

In addition, officers were able to identify a suspect who was arrested on the same street.

The first victim who died from stab wounds was identified as 20-year-old, Yee Ka.

The second victim was identified as 25-year-old Aung Naing. Naing was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and remains in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old, Ka Paw Htoo who was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

