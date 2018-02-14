Man found guilty of drug trafficking, immigration violations in ETX

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

TYLER - Conrado Depaz Arellano, a 48-year-old Mexican national illegally living in Carthage, was found guilty of drug trafficking violations on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, a jury found Arellano guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to living illegally in the United States on Monday after having been deported previously.

Court proceedings revealed that U.S. Border Patrol Agents stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation and found two kilograms of cocaine, which was intended for delivery to Arellano in Carthage.

Federal agents made arrangements to deliver the cocaine to him at the planned time, then arrest him for drug trafficking crimes.

When he was arrested, Arrellano had two Mexican identification documents.

After further investigation, it was revealed that he had been deported to Mexico in 2012 and 2007 and reentered the United States illegally.

A federal grand jury indicted Arrellano in September of 2007.

Arrellano now faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years. HIs hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is complete.

