Man loses house, dog in morning fire in Whitehouse

WHITE HOUSE - A Whitehouse resident has lost his home and his dog in a fire

Noonday, Flint, Gresham, City of Whitehouse and Troup fire departments as well as Whitehouse Volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a house fire around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning on County Road 2174 in Whitehouse.

According to the homeowner, Jimmy Dark, the fire started in the bedroom from a ground to floor lamp. Dark saw the smoke and tried to get his dog out of the room, but the smoke was burning his eyes, and he had to get out of the house.

The dog did not make it.

Dark is okay, but the house is a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation.

