Man sentenced to multiple 99-year sentences for sexual assault

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A man was sentenced to six 99-year prison sentences for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child in the 402nd District Court in Wood County.

A jury on Tuesday found Randall Todd Greenough, 55, guilty on four cases of sexual assault of a child and two cases of indecency with a child sexual contact, according to a news release from the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury returned the guilty verdicts after eight minutes of deliberation.

Greenough pleaded true to a prior felony offense which enhanced the punishment range for all six cases, according to the DA’s office.

Those prison terms will be served consecutively, meaning the next one starts after the other term finishes. Greenough also was issued a $10,000 fine in each case.

The Honorable Jeff Fletcher presided over the trial and Assistant District Attorney Joey Fenlaw and Special Assistant District Attorney Tom Burton presented the cases for the state of Texas.

