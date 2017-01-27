Man struck with stun gun during robbery in store parking lot

TYLER - A man reported to police that he was struck with a stun gun during a robbery in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Tyler.

According to a police report, at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot located at 3901 Old Jacksonville Hwy in reference to a robbery.

The victim reported that the suspect had come up to the driver side window of the victim’s vehicle asking for money.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’11” tall, chubby, and having either a gray patch or bald patch on the back right side of his head and was possibly wearing a gray sweat shirt.

The victim stated that he pulled his wallet out to give the suspect some cash and the suspect then began assaulting the victim in an attempt to take the wallet.

The victim and suspect struggled and the suspect struck the victim with a pink stun gun. The suspect then fled the area with the victims property toward Bank of Tyler where visual was lost.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the robbery and the case remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.



