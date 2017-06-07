Man tased twice after attacking SCSO deputy, arrested on multiple charges

Tommy Ray Garrett (Smith County Jail)

A Smith County man is in jail on multiple charges after attacking a deputy trying to investigate a suspicious call late Monday night.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin, Public Information Officer for the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person in the 3200 block of Stoneridge Drive just after midnight on Monday. The caller said the person was beating on the doors and windows of the home and had broken a window on a car before fleeing the area.

While searching the area, deputies found an abandoned vehicle in a ditch, and spotted a suspect matching the description given to them in the 1100 block of County Road 149. One of the deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect (later identified as Tommy Ray Garrett), but the Garrett charged at the deputy screaming "It's the police!" Garrett did not obey commands from the deputy to stand down, lunging again and causing a minor injury on the deputy.

The deputy tased Garrett, but it was not effective, and Garrett fled the scene. More deputies arrived to help and after a short chase, Garrett was tased again and deputies were able to place him under arrest.

Garrett was taken to a local hospital for treatment because his heart rate was extremely high, and a blood test revealed he had illegal narcotics in his system. While searching his vehicle, deputies found empty alcohol containers and what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.

Garrett was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with assault of public servant, evading arrest and criminal mischief, and his bonds total $45,500.

© 2017 KYTX-TV