Man throws board at 18-wheeler to catch a free ride

Arthur Thompson

LONGVIEW - Gregg County Sheriff deputies say Arthur Thompson, 46, threw a board at an 18-wheeler to get a courtesy ride from police.

Deputies tell us Thursday, Thompson was walking on Interstate 20 near mile marker 583 when he threw the board. The six foot board shattered the window.

When asked why he threw the board, deputies say Thompson told them he needed a ride to the county line. Thompson is charged with criminal mischief with a $6,000 bond.

