Man wanted for injuring officers at Marshall Whataburger

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for injuring a police officer and a deputy when they tried to arrest him at a Whataburger in Marshall.

On Saturday, February 3 at 3:55 a.m., a man tried to fight with another person at the Whataburger located at 2010 Victory Drive.

A Marshall Police Officer, who was working security at the restaurant, tried to arrest the suspect with the assistance of a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The officers received minor cuts when the man resisted arrest and broke a window during the scuffle. The suspect ran from the restaurant.

Both officers were treated at the scene.

Marshall Police believe the suspect is a danger to the community and asked anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the subject to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

