Mardi Gras parade rolls through Palestine

PALESTINE - The city of Palestine is celebrating Mardi Gras with their annual parade.

People lined the streets ready to see the floats. A few tell us they bring their families every year to the event, to have fun and learn about Mardi Gras.

We spoke to a veteran who just moved back to Palestine. He says events like this remind him of his childhood.

“Palestine has so many parades and festivals that people don’t know about,” Nathan Smith says.

Several other people mentioned how exciting the parade was and all that Palestine has to offer for East Texas.

