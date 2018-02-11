Marijuana advocates march in Tyler for open carry legalization

TYLER - The debate over the legalization for medical and recreational marijuana is growing across the country.

This afternoon a local Tyler group marched near Broadway Square Mall, advocating to make it legal.



"We want to get cannabis legal by 2019," Event organizer Chris Dodson says. “"There's a lot more benefits than just getting stoned there's a lot of mental health benefits and physical health benefits."

Dodson and other marijuana supporters marching for a cause they say will help people.

They waved signs and flags to cars passing by and encouraged people to honk in support. But some people tell me they don't want marijuana in Texas.

"It's not a good idea and it doesn't really help anybody except for obviously medical reasons,” Serina Juarez says. “It's not going to benefit the state by legalizing it for everyone."

Texas has very restricted marijuana laws. CBS Dallas reports only three companies have state approval to operate medical marijuana dispensaries.

However, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ended President Obama's policy on a state's right to legalize marijuana without federal intervention.

This means people in possession or operating a pot business could face criminal charges. Damaging states like Colorado, who have seen the benefits of marijuana legalization with a massive increase of tax revenue.

Regardless of the law, marijuana advocates like Dodson say they won't quit their fight to make this drug legal.

Texas's first marijuana dispensary opened Thursday in Austin.

They are only selling cannabis oil for people with intractable epilepsy. A disorder in which people suffering seizures can't be controlled with conventional treatment.

