Marion Co. seeking public's help in locating missing woman

MARION CO. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Regina Michele Johnson, age 46, was last seen near her home on White Oak Road north of Jefferson at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 11th.

Family members said that she left driving a white 2000 model Ford F-250 pickup bearing Texas license plate HDZ4088, in an unknown direction of travel.

Johnson was reported to be possibly suicidal and family members said that she sometimes carried a handgun in the vehicle. ”We have searched secondary roads in the area of her residence and have contacted area hospitals and so far have made no contact with Ms. Johnson”, stated Marion County Sheriff David McKnight.

Ms. Johnson is 5’2” and weighs about 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark leggings and a pink shirt. Anyone with any information concerning Ms. Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-665-3961.



