Marion Co. Sheriff identifies man wanted in shooting death of his uncle

Joe Earl Smith ( Marion County)

JEFFERSON - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for the murder of his uncle.

50-year-old Joe Earl Smith is wanted in connection with the shooting death of his uncle, 68-year-old Jack Smith.

The Marion County Sheriff's office along with the Texas Rangers and other agencies, are continuing to investigate a homicide situation that occurred on February 22nnd.

“We received a call at approximately 11:45 am on Wednesday in reference to a possible shooting. Deputies and other officers proceeded to an area with multiple residences about ½ mile north of the Jefferson city limits, on US 59 north. Jack Smith, 68, was located behind one of the houses, dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds”, stated Sheriff David McKnight.

Information from witnesses and other family members identified the suspect as Joe Earl Smith, age 50.

The deceased is the uncle of the suspect. A possible murder weapon was recovered at the scene. Jack Smith was pronounced deceased by Judge Lena Pope, who ordered the body transported to Dallas for an autopsy.



According to witnesses, the dispute was ongoing, and originated over land ownership and possible heirship of the land where the shooting occurred.

The sheriff’s office had been called to the location numerous times for disturbances. Witnesses also said that Joe Smith possibly left in a white 1993 Ford Explorer with a maroon stripe on the lower portion of the body. The entire area was search, and schools, a skilled nursing facility, and area residences were advised of precautions to take.



Information was received around midnight that the suspect possibly fled the area and is headed east on I-20. “We have been in contact with agencies in several states east of here, and have reason to believe that Smith is traveling in that direction”, said McKnight. A murder warrant has been issued for Joe Smith.



Other agencies assisting in this matter include the Jefferson Police Department, Texas DPS, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Marion County constables Precinct 1 and 2, and the US Marshal Service.

(© 2017 KYTX)