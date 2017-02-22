Marion County manhunt underway, family of victim responds

JEFFERSON - It was a heartbreaking moment for Paige Ryan when she discovered a death in her family. It was a phone call she was not expecting. Ryan said she was left shock and numb.

"I wish it was a nightmare I could wake up from," Ryan said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office have not identified the victim in the shooting, but Ryan said the person killed was her Grandfather-in law.

She said there was animosity within her husband's family. Authorities confirmed it was a family dispute. Ryan said she hasn't come to terms that there is a death in her famliy.

"He's always been helpful to us and now he's gone," Ryan said.

Schools had to be locked down, since the shooting happened so close to the Jefferson school district. Deputies said another person, who is believed to be a relative of the victim, ran away. They're calling that person a suspect.

"There's nothing I can do to change anything except hope they catch this man," Ryan said.

CBS 19 is waiting for more information from the sheriff's office.

