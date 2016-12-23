Marshall homicide victim identified

MARSHALL - Police released the identity of the man found dead in a yard in Marshall Thursday afternoon.

The victim is 42-year-old Carlos Flores of Marshall.

Police, responding to a welfare concern around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 300 block of North Hazelwood Street, arrived to find a male victim dead in a yard from what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Chief Jesus "Eddie" Campa stated, "The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of this man. If anyone has any information that could help us solve this case, please call contact our Detectives."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

This is the third homicide in Marshall in 2016.