Marshall man considered armed and dangerous

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a fugitive.



Joe Michael Allen, 25, of Marshall, is believed to be in the East Texas area and is

considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Allen has outstanding felony warrants from several different jurisdictions, including Dallas and Marshall.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Marshal East Texas Task Force.

Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “This is one of those cases where we are depending

on the citizens of Marshall and surrounding communities to help us get a dangerous

person off the streets. The quicker Mr. Allen is taken into custody, the safer Texas

residents will be.”



Anyone with information on Allen’s location is urged to contact the Marshall Police

Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call

Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

