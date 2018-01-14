Marshall man dies after rollover crash

MARSHALL - Ulises Macedo-Castro, a 24-year-old Marshall man died after a rollover accident occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 700 Block of West Grande Avenue.

According to the Marshall Police Department, Macedo-Castro was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family has been notified.

At this time, police are still investigating the crash and are urging drivers to slow down and remain vigilant during winter weather conditions.

