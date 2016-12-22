Marshall man found dead with multiple gunshots

MARSHALL - One could describe living on North Hazelwood to be calm and quiet. For Shelia Harris, it was like that for the past seven years. Until police arrived one day after a dead body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

"To say this is Christmas time,it's a sad time," Harris said. When she found out what happened in her neighborhood, she was in disbelief.

"I was feeling nervous," Harris said. "I was feeling scared."

Harris was too shocked to talk on camera but she told CBS 19 she heard gun shots the night before. Her home is four houses away from the crime scene. She recalled the moment she told her children to duck down when shots were fired.

"We never did come out the house," Harris said.

Marshall Police said detectives are searching for clues that will help solve the case. The department said if the community gets involved, they will be able to solve the case easily.

As for Harris, she said she's hoping the tragic moment will bring people together in order to prevent from happening again.

"We just pray they find something or the person who did it," Harris said.

This is the third homicide in Marshall in 2016.

