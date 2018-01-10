Marshall PD offers pedestrians safety tips after fatal crashes

Photo Courtesy Marshall Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY - Officers from the Marshall Police Department is offering East Texans some safety tips after two people were hit by vehicles in Marshall recently.

On Dec. 2, 2017, 59-year-old Raymond Williams was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 1200 block of East End Boulevard.

The latest crash involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

Luckily, the victim survived that crash and the incident is under investigation.

According to authorities, in Texas during 2017, over 500 pedestrians were killed by vehicles, and pedestrians have the responsibility to follow the rules of the road.

Marshall Police Department offers these pedestrian safety tips to follow:

Always cross at intersections. Look left, then right, then left again before proceeding.

Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars.

Make eye contact with drivers before you cross the street.

Don’t be an impaired or distracted pedestrian.

When there is a sidewalk, use it! Most pedestrian traffic accidents happen when someone is walking in the roadway.

If the road has no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

When traveling after dark, wear bright or reflective clothing. Yield to vehicles on the roadway if you cross the street at a place other than a marked crosswalk or pedestrian crossing.

© 2018 KYTX-TV