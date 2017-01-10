The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating and apprehending a “Most Wanted” fugitive.

Vuntarius Lamar Brown, 20, is described as a black male who stands about 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has dreadlocks.

Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on the Southwest side of Marshall.

Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “Considering that this man is believed to be armed and dangerous, we hope the community will assist us in quickly apprehending him. If anyone sees Brown, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call the Marshall Police Department.”

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575, Detective Tyler Owen at 903-930-8990 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

