Marshall Police is predicting the next crime activity

MARSHALL - CompStat is a police predicting module Chief Campa and his crew are using to flush out crime in the city. Police said they distinguish what zones are heavily affected based on a weekly basis. Crimes such as burglaries and assaults are pin-pointed where each event occurred.

"It helps us find trends, helps us identify suspects," Campa said.

CompStat was first used in New York after an intense crime wave. Using the system helped drop the crime rate by 50 percent. It's been a catalyst for police departments around the country to take advantage of. Chief Campa said the crime rate has decreased since their use of the system.

"Instead of just, basically, randomly going out there and driving in circles trying to patrol the entire city," Campa said. "We're able to allocate those vehicles to the problem areas."

With a heavier presence in police, along with prediction module. Campa said he hopes it will discourage would-be criminals from doing anything else.

"Once you start taking the bigger fish off the streets. Then you'll start seeing everything else dwindle down as well," Campa said.

The Marshall Police Department told CBS 19 they plan on releasing the city's 2016 crime statistics soon.

