Marshall police need help identifying 3 vehicle burglars

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

MARSHALL - Officers from the Marshall Police Department are asking for help identifying three vehicle burglars after vehicle burglaries happened at around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2018.

According to authorities, the trio's actions were captured on a home surveillance video system, and the three suspects are shown entering vehicles and stealing various items.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding these suspects, please call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

For people who wish to leave a tip anonymously, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

© 2018 KYTX-TV