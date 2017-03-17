Marshall police seek missing woman with health issues

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday, March 14.

Francine Robertson, 29, of Marshall, was last seen walking in the 2300 block of West Rusk Street.

Francine is described as a black female who stands about 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans and no shoes.

It is believed that Francine may suffer from some sort of mental illness and family members are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Francine Robertson or knows where she can be found is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903935-4575.

