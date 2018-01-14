Marshall police warns drivers of water leaks

System.Object

MARSHALL - Police in Marshall sent out a press release early Sunday morning warning drivers to watch out for multiple water leaks with in the city. The email went on to say the biggest leak had been reported at Grand Avenue and Grove Street.

The email warned drivers, "with temperatures below freezing, it’s highly likely these leaks will turn to ice making the roadways hazardous."

Public Information Officer Kelly Colvin said city crews were working to repair these leaks and more information would be released as it became available.

