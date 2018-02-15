Marvel's Black Panther hits the big screen

TYLER, TX - Marvel's Black Panther hit the big screen Thursday night, and most showings across East Texas were sold out by people excited to see the movie.

People at Times Square Cinema were raving about the soundtrack, the CGI, and the plot twists in the movie.

Many of them already planning on seeing it a second time.

The fans might have been excited about the movie, but they were also happy about the changes that are happening in Hollywood, believing this movie would never have happened a few years ago.

Manager Jake Thompson says it's a change that he's seen not just in theaters, but on social media.

""I think you can tell by looking at social media, Twitter, and things like that how a lot of the black community has really come together and wanted to make this a successful movie. It being Black History month especially, as well it’s a great time for Marvel to release a movie like this," Thompson said.

Black Panther is expected to make history at the box office over Presidents' Day weekend. It's estimated to make $165 million at the box office, setting records for both the month of February and the holiday weekend.

