Marvin United Methodist Church performs Ashes on the Square

TYLER - Today is Ash Wednesday, and the beginning of the Lenten season.

Many people get ashes on their foreheads on this day, and Marvin United Methodist decided to take the ashes out of the church and onto the streets.

Pastor Gerry Giles performed Ashes on the Square, making sure everyone got to receive ashes even if they didn't have time for a full service.

"A lot of people come here who attend other churches, and other denominations, and they're too busy, the just don't have time to go to their home church," Pastor Giles said. "They come here to receive this imposition of ashes."

Pastor Giles said they had their biggest turnout this year, despite the cold and rainy weather.

