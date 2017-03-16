Meals on Wheels faces potential cuts under Trump budget

The Trump administration’s 2018 budget proposal would slash 3 billion dollars allocated to the Community Block Grant Program which provides assistance to nationwide assistance programs like Meals on Wheels.

According to Zoe Lawhorn with Tyler Meals on Wheels, tthe money being cut is important.

“We have a significant part of our revenue that comes from government funding,” Lawhorn said.

However, Lawhorn said Tyler’s Meals on Wheels will continue to provide service to those in need around East Texas.

Lawhorn says that the program primarily relies on donations and volunteers willing to donate their time to deliver meals around East Texas who count on them.

“Our clients will be fine. We will continue to maintain the level of service we provide today no matter what happens tomorrow,” Lawhorn said.

