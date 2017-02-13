Meet Pastor Lamar Jones, the new Longview NAACP President

LONGVIEW - Now that the torch is passed, Pastor Jones' first rule of business is to bring in new faces to the NAACP for the next two years. Jones is the new chapter president in Longview and he said he wants to maintain the things the organization has established through it's previous presidents.

To Jones, it's important to have the city surrounded by a community of people who care what is going on. Since his transition to president, the city experienced its first two homicides. That means more work needs to be done, to him.

"We don't have time to rest or take a break." Jones said. "We've got to reach out to our community."

When Jones heard about the "Alt-Right" flyers posted around places in Tyler. The "Alt-Right" is defined as an offshoot conservatism. It mixes racism, white nationalism and populism. It's a "White nationalist movement".

Pastor Jones said it's best treat those who believe in the movement with kindness and love.

"That's what it means to be a follower of Christ, that's what He taught us," Jones said.

For now, Jones is focused on being a better leader to the Longview community.

