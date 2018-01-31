Meet Peaches, an ETX show dog champion

TYLER - Peaches, a 2-year-old AKC dog show champion, is headed to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 10, 12 and 13.

According to her owner, Taylor Barnes, Peaches started her journey to winning the AKC championship by entering a small show in Wichita Falls, and won Best of Breed out of 69 entries.

At just six months old, Peaches then scored high in her next show in Oklahoma City and within three shows, she was well on her way!

Barnes likes to keep Peaches looking stylish, with rhinestones on her leash.

© 2018 KYTX-TV