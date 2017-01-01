Meet Tyler's first newborn baby of 2017!

Holding her newly born son, Pahidi Perez says her new year couldn’t have kicked in a better way.

“It’s wonderful. It’s beautiful,” Perez said.

Born at 2:30 a.m. New Years morning, Diego Alejandro Perez became Tyler’s first newborn baby.

Not expecting the baby to be born on New Year’s day, Diego’s father Jose said “we thought that it would be an extra day or an extra couple of days.”

Shortly after Diego’s birth, the nurse came in to tell Pahidi and Jose that Deigo has a special story to his remember on his birthday.

Welcome to the world, little one, and Happy Birthday!