Mentor program proves success with Longview Police Officer

From an early age, Maira Gonzales struggled to keep not only her life but her family together.

"Basically, we were living in this house by ourselves. We were together so I guess that was the best part about that. But, I had to go to school, cook and clean for my siblings,” said Gonzales.

She was the second to the youngest child in her family taking care of her three other siblings and herself at the age of 12.

While most kids look forward to coming home after a school day, Maira wanted to avoid home at all cost.

"I wasn't going to school to do the work, I was going to school to escape home, for a meal sometimes. I wasn't making friends I didn't go to school to make friends, especially at that time." said Gonzales.

Maira then found out about a mentor program called 'Forever Friends' that matched up caring women with young girls who might have needed some support in their lives.

Maira joined the program and after a year was paired with Shirley Davis.

"We bonded she’s got a heart of gold," said Gonzales, "I mean because she is so genuine so caring just so nice and I needed that.”

Their friendship continued after the program ended, with Shirley being there for every big milestone in Maira's life, she herself didn't think she could accomplish.

"Teenage pregnancy was a cycle in my family it was the normal thing, alcohol abuse, going in and out of jail was normal thing for us. So college was impossible but when I graduated, Mrs. Shirley was there... I was the first to go to college in my family and even after being out of the program I could still call her and let her know." said Gonzales, "Even when I graduated the police academy, Mrs. Shirley was there and it felt so good to achieve something like that and share it with her."

Both Maira and Shirley still talk when they can, and Maira says she plans to participate and become and mentor in the 'Forever Friends' program as well.

