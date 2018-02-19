Miracle League Field

Playing baseball with a team hasn't been an option for kids with disabilities until now, or in April at least when the spring season starts for the Miracle League of East Texas.

"We're finally at that time, we’re excited it’s exciting for a lot of people, they’ve been waiting for it for a long time," said Chris Stuckey, Miracle League of East Texas President

The plan has been in the works for many years and in October of 2017, the field was finally complete, now it's up to the kids and volunteers to make the season happen.

"It's been so much time and effort and fundraising and everything to get to where we are today, and when that first pitch is thrown it’s going to be pretty cool," said Stuckey

Registration is already open and will be until March 1st, you can find out more information on the season and the league, here.

