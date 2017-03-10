Miracle Leaugue Field enters 7th Inning Stretch

LONGVIEW - Miracle League of East Texas celebrated the beginning of the final stages of construction. Constuction began in November and the field is expected to be completed by April.

"We call this point of construction the 7th inning stretch," Miracle League of East Texas organizer Chris Stuckey said. "Soon these kids will be running the bases."

The field is built to help these special athletes play sports in a safe atmosphere. Everything from the turf to special guided colors will help to cut down on injuries.

The budget for the field is $650,000 and organizers are still asking for the public's help. If you would like to donate please visit this link- http://www.miracleleagueofeasttexas.com/

