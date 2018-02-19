12:01 UPDATE: Aviona Sowells has been found safe and unharmed.

TYLER, Texas -- Tyler Police have issued a critical missing juvenile alert.

According to a press release, 11-year-old Aviona Sowells was reported missing by her grandmother on Monday just after 7 p.m.

Police responded to The Park at Shiloh Apartments located at 2911 Shiloh Road, where the grandmother told officers that Aviona had taken out the trash and had not returned to the apartment.

Police are currently searching the area for the missing girl.

