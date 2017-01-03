Bodies of dad, son found in Lake Tawakoni; family dog helped with search

Missing boater and son found dead in Lake Tawakoni (Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

HUNT COUNTY -- Texas Game Warden Captain Steve Stapleton said Tuesday that a family's dog led them to the body of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared during his first duck hunt on Lake Tawakoni with his father, whose body was found after a short search Tuesday morning.

The pair got in a boat near Caddo Landing Monday at about 5:30 a.m. The man's wife called authorities when they didn't return home that evening.

Game wardens found the 25-year-old father's truck and trailer, then began to search the lake. Stapleton says the family's dog had been on the boat and escaped, then led authorities to the boy's body at about 11:30 p.m.

Their overturned boat was found in the same proximity when the sun came up. The father's body was discovered close by just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Stapleton believes rough weather, plus the fact that a lot of heavy hunting gear was in the small boat, may have contributed to the accident.

He added that Lake Tawakoni is unpredictable, and is known for being a rough and difficult lake. But that only encourages duck hunters, Stapleton says.

"Duck hunters go when it rains, they thrive in bad conditions. They're up early in the dark, so no it doesn't surprise me."

