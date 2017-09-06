UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found

Courtesy Tyler Police

UPDATE: Nataneal has been found and he is safe.

Officers from the Tyler Police Department are looking for 9-year-old Natanael Laja Candelario.

He was last seen in the area of 111 West Martin Luther King.

Police would like anyone who has information regarding Natanael's location to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

