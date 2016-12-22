Mission Remission brings Christmas trees and wreaths to those fighting cancer

LONGVIEW - Being sick in a hospital during Christmas can be tough...but a group of volunteers is working to bring a little holiday spirit to cancer patients.

Kim Scott lost her father and uncle to cancer. She and a friend decided to honor their loved ones by giving Christmas trees and wreaths to cancer patients. They now call their group Mission Remission.



" We wanted to give these people something to have hope in," Scott says. “Nobody wants to be in a hospital during Christmas time, and these gifts can help them.”



Kevin Partin is the man who initially came up with the idea of Mission Remission. He lost his parents to cancer. This has become an annual tradition for the past nine years.



"They would just be over the moon happy at what we are doing,” Partin says.

Many patients were surprised to receive the gifts. "It's a blessing because someone gives you something, because they didn't have to," patient Michelle Clark says.



The group will deliver more than 70 small Christmas trees and 80 wreaths to oncology centers around East Texas. All were made by hand.



(© 2016 KYTX)