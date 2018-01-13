MLK Day weekend events: Longview Parade and Expo

LONGVIEW - Better known as MLK Day, the federal holiday is observed every year around his birthday on January 15th.

Dr. King was the leader of the civil rights movement and used nonviolent activism to express his message.

In Longview, people held a parade and event. One man tells us it's important to spread dr. king's message to kids.

"Young Americans should learn what the struggle was, what Dr. King fought so hard for and what he ultimately gave his life for,” Attendee Ray Wade says.

Other people tell me Dr. King’s legacy will forever help improve civil rights.

