Mobberly Baptist Church leaving to clean Harvey aftermath

LONGVIEW - For more than 20 years, being a good Samaritan is a part of Eric Perkin's life. He's been around the world serving others. Perkins has taken trips to South America, Europe and Africa. Since the the destruction of Harvey, the next trip he'll take feels different to him.

"We've got to do something," Perkins said.

Perkins and team of his peers will travel 230 miles south to Mont Belvieu. From there, the Mobberly Baptist Church will be working with the Old River Baptist Church. The two are prepared to clean houses and do what it takes to assist communities.

"It's really easy to go get on a airplane and go thousands of miles away and serve," Perkins said. "It's another thing to realize the need next door."

It's reported, the flooded caused by Harvey have damaged more than 87 thousand homes and destroyed nearly seven thousand statewide. Perkins said it's unknown how long it will take to bring neighborhoods back to sense of normality. They hope to follow up with teams every weekend for a few months.

Even though it's a church effort, Perkins said the church is looking for volunteers.

Those interested in contributing to the team, you can contact visit their website here. For future teams, people can email: janl@mobberly.org, for more details.

© 2017 KYTX-TV