Mother and two sons displaced after morning home fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a home fire located along Smith County Road 848 around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pamela Grenados and her two sons were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Out running errands, Granados said that she received a call from her mom who said a neighbor noticed "fire and smoke coming out of the house."

According to Grenados, the fire may have been caused by a hot plate inside the home.

The Smith County Fire Marshal was contacted for more information but has not released any additional details.

The Granados family is accepting donations here.

