Mount Pleasant Police asking public to help with shooting investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting. They say there were two parties on the street.



Issues between the two groups which led to shots fired. That's when police say 38 year old Tammy Denise Jordan was hit by a stray bullet.

Her neighbors say Jordan was well liked and will be missed in their community.



"Always smiling, very kind and was a helping person who was just an innocent bystander," Maggie Sanchez says.



On the Mount Pleasant Police Department's Facebook page, Chief Wayne Isbell is asking the public, Where is justice for Tammy Jordan?



In the post he says...."People need to step up and say enough is enough. Violence will not be tolerated, Come forward, be heard and tell us what you saw."

Police say this is the city's first homicide since June 2011.

If you have any information regarding this shooting please contact them at 903-575-4191.

