Mount Pleasant Police need help finding burglary suspect.

Photo Courtesy Mount Pleasant Police Dept. Facebook

TITUS COUNTY - Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department are asking for help locating a burglary suspect that broke into a gas station convenience store and stole various items at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities say that the suspect is a young, white or hispanic man or woman who is left handed. The suspect is approximately five feet, 10 inches.

The suspect was wearing black Adidas joggers, a black puffy bomber style coat and black Jordan Eclipses with the logo on the heel (a fairly new shoe style not worn by many).

In the video shared on Facebook by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the suspect is shown looking around the gas pump area before breaking the glass door of the convenience store and stealing various items.

If you or anyone you know has information about this suspect, call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4191.

