Movies in the Park fall lineup announced for Bergfeld Park

Cooler fall temperatures mean the return of the Tyler Parks and Recreation’s popular Movies in the Park series.

This season marks the thirteenth year for the outdoor film series, recognized locally as a budget-wise, family-friendly way to enjoy pleasant fall evenings in Bergfeld Park at the newly reconstructed amphitheater and Centene Stage.

All films are rated PG this fall and free soft drinks will be provided by Tyler Beverages. Visitors can bring a blanket, chairs, picnic and enjoy the show.

“Without public and private support of Parks and Recreation programming, the show might not go on,” said Debbie Isham, special events and recreation manager. “The city must pay a licensing fee for the rights to show each movie. That’s why donations and sponsorships are so important. We started Movies in the Park in the fall of 2004, and we have shown 93 movies so far.”

Monetary support comes from a variety of sources, ranging from T-shirt sales, business sponsorships and entry fees for certain events.

Sponsors for the Movies in the Park series are still needed. For details, contact Debbie Isham, special events/recreation manager, at 903-531-1214.

The film line-up for the fall season includes:

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. – “A Dog’s Life” This dramedy follows a dog as he is reincarnated as different breeds belonging to various owners. Over the course of multiple lifetimes, the canine's existence intersects with that of a young boy who rescued him in 1962.

Oct. 7 at 7:45 p.m. – “Sing” an animated film; A koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his theater, and the contest attracts the attention of musically inclined animals like a harried pig mom, a teenage gorilla, a shy elephant and a punk porcupine.

A special concert will take place before the Oct. 7 movie starting at 6 p.m. featuring the Uganda Choir. The fifth Parental Care Ministries Uganda Choir will perform songs, cultural dances and give testimonies about life in Uganda.

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – “The Man Who Knew Too Much” The classic Alfred Hitchcock film featuring Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day where American vacationers get caught up in an assassination plot. This movie is part of the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair event and a great date night deal.

- Jenny Wells is the senior public relations specialist for the city of Tyler.