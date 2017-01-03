Mt. Vernon basket ball coach facing suspension

MT. VERNON - Students and parents are in disbelief after they heard about Brad Floyd. He could be suspended without pay. Residents said Floyd is a well-respected man in his community and they don't believe he's done anything wrong. Rita Hughes has a granddaughter who played under Floyd while she was in school. She said it's frustrating knowing there are accusations of him [Floyd] 'misusing school funds'. Floyd claims he hasn't.

"I don't think he's done anything to be escorted out of our school," Hughes said. "It makes you angry that someone can be treated this way."

Mellissa Dunavet is another parent who supports Coach Floyd. She said the accusations against him are absurd. Dunavet is one of the many parents who's daughter was coach by Floyd. She said the life lessons he instilled into his daughters carried on outside the basketball court.

"He's fully committed to caring for these children and students," Dunavet said. "He's a great, outstanding citizen in our community."

Since the announcement of his suspension, residents have raised a petition, in hopes the school board will reconsider their decision. It's received 600 signatures, so far. Savannah Keys was one of Floyd's former players. She said the thought of him misusing school funds is not like his character. Keys said it's evident the community will support him.

However, Keys is concerned. She hopes the petition doesn't fall on deaf ears.

"He really has a heart for the girls he's coached," Keys said.

She expressed how she thinks the school board will make Floyd look as if he's a corrupted person. Keys and many other Mt. Vernon residents are left to wait on and wonder what will happen to Coach Floyd.

Brad Floyd has been the girl's athletic director and girls varsity basketball coach for more than 15 years,

