Mt. Vernon basketball coach isn't fired after fraud accusations

MT. VERNON - Parents and students took the time to have a moment of prayer before they filled the auditorium for the public school board meeting. Coach Brad Floyd’s job was on the line. Instead of suspension without pay, a board member suggested a proposed termination. He was faced with a long list of accusations. One of the claims was failing to maintain complete and accurate records on deposits.

Coach Floyd claimed the accusations were not true and residents said it doesn’t match his character.

He’s been the girls athletic director and girls varsity basketball coach for more than 15 years.

Firing Floyd didn’t seem right to some of the board members. One board member said he was not comfortable voting unless he knew more information and the punishment must fit the crime.

After a majority vote of 5 to 2 in not terminating Floyd. The auditorium roared with cheers. Parents and Floyd's basketball players said it's a sense of reief.

"We’re a family and without him we’re missing a part of our family and we got him back tonight," Rylee Keys said, who plays under Floyd.

"I can’t tell you how I feel, this is the best day of our life," Jill Lawry said, who is one of the 'basketball-moms'.

Floyd’s attorney Jay Mill said out of all the educators he’s looked out for, he’s never seen this type of support for someone.

Members of the School board didn’t wish to share any comments on Camera.

