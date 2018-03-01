Multiple agencies respond to high water rescue in Mineola

Photo Courtesy Mineola Fire Department Facebook

WOOD COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to a high water rescue involving a man in his truck that was stuck on a flooded area at around at around 11 a.m. Thursday on Farm to Market Road 1804.

According to the Mineola Fire Department, the man was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, and after he was rescued by authorities, he was treated by EMS personnel.

Texas DPS and the Wood County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

The Mineola Fire Department posted photos of the incident on their Facebook page, with a warning that said, "Please don't try to cross high water. You are putting yourself and the firefighters' life in danger."

