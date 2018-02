System.Object

SMITH COUNTY - Multiple crews are on the scene of a residential fire that began just after 8 p.m. Monday evening on the 9000 block of County Road 226.

According to Smith County Emergency Operations, the home is fully engulfed and crews from Jacksonville, Chapel Hill and Arp fire departments are on the scene.

Oncor is also on the way to the home.

